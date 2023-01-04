California braces for incoming bomb cyclone

Story at a glance

Californians are preparing for yet another deluge of heavy rainfall after downpours on New Year’s Eve made flooded roads and knocked out power in swaths of the state.

The incoming storm is expected to drop the most rain in northern California on Wednesday and Thursday.

The messy winter storm will be brought by an atmospheric river which will meet with a front of rapidly decreasing air pressure to create a “bomb cyclone.”

Millions of Californias are preparing for more devastating flooding caused by heavy rain and snowfall this week.

A weather phenomenon called an atmospheric river will send a stream of moisture from the Pacific Ocean to the West Coast fueling heavy rain.

The atmospheric river will meet a front of low pressure that will in turn transform the storm into a “bomb cyclone.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The storm is expected to hit the California coast late Wednesday and Thursday bringing with it the risk of flash flooding, mudslides, as well as snow in some parts, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to hit northern California, most of which is under a flash flood watch.

Forecasters predict anywhere between two to 10 inches of rain to fall in the area between Wednesday and early Friday morning.

Forecasters also expect damaging wind gusts as fast as 60 miles per hour to impact large swaths of the northern part of the state.

Residual flash flooding from the storm could continue into the weekend, the agency said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter storm on Wednesday authorizing the mobilization of the California National Guard.

“California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm,” said Newsom in a statement. “This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response.”

The storm comes shortly after heavy rain storms knocked out power and sparked flash flooding in northern California on New Year’s Eve.

On Saturday, 5.46 inches of rain fell in San Francisco making it the city’s second wettest day in over 170 years, according to the National Weather Service.