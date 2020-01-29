Researchers say climate change is driving marine heatwaves that are moving food sources and causing an unprecedented spike in the number of whale entanglements, according to a recently released study.

A new study published this week in Nature Communications shows how a record-breaking marine heat wave between 2014 and 2016, nicknamed “the Blob,” caused changes along the U.S. West Coast that led to a dramatic increase in the numbers of whales that became entangled in fishing gear.

“With the ocean warming, we saw a shift in the ecosystem and in the feeding behavior of humpback whales that led to a greater overlap between whales and crab fishing gear,” said Jarrod Santora, author of the study and research scientist at National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA) Fisheries’ Southwest Fisheries Science Center.

Rising global average temperatures are believed to be responsible for the increase in frequency and intensity of marine heatwaves. The marine heatwave in 2014 off the west coast caused populations of krill humpback whales usually eat to dwindle, prompting the animals to look for food in a more narrow area near the coast.

Unfortunately, that region just happened to be where fishermen had decided to set many traps for the crabbing season.

Prior to 2014, Pacific Coast whale entanglements were numbered about 10 per year on average. In 2014, they jumped to 30 and spiked to 53 in 2015. In 2016, at least 56 were reported, but the numbers fell over the next two years.

The study’s authors are calling for new measures to alert fishermen to the risk of entanglements and adjust to frequent changes in the marine environment.

“We need to put information in the hands of those who can use it, at a time when it can make a difference,” Santora said. “We are seeing changes coming at us in ways they never have before.”