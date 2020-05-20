It is well-documented that climate change is rapidly melting ice sheets. But what is left in their place?

New research using remote sensing shows that green snow algae is blooming on the surface of melting ice in parts of Antarctica.

MORE FROM CHANGING AMERICA

ADVERTISEMENT

ANTARCTIC GLACIER RETREATED 3 MILES IN 22 YEARS

10 THINGS WE CAN ALL DO ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE

A RECORD-BREAKING HEAT WAVE CHANGED ANTARCTICA IN 9 DAYS

Snow algae is a species of green algae that thrive in freezing water and are common in alpine and coastal polar regions, including the Sierra Nevada in California. As the Antarctic Peninsula warms up by more than 34 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius), the species has grown as well –– now spanning about three-fourths of a square mile (or 1.95 square km) and equating to a carbon sink of about 479 tonnes a year. Using images from the European Space Agency's Sentinel 2 satellite taken between 2017 and 2019, researchers identified 1,679 separate blooms of green algae.

America is changing FAST. Add Changing America to your Facebook and Twitter feeds to stay informed on the latest news and smartest insights.

“It’s a community. This could potentially form new habitats. It’s the beginning of a new ecosystem,” Matt Davey of Cambridge University, one of the scientists who led the study, told the Guardian.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than half of the algae blooms are on small, low-lying islands with no high ground to expand to, the study said, meaning that much of it is likely to disappear as the continent grows even warmer. But at the same time, algae blooms could expand onto larger landmasses. Currently, 60 percent of blooms are less than 3 miles (or 5 km) from a penguin colony, and if the snow algae expands, it’s likely to get even closer to other bird or seal colonies.

“I think we will get more large blooms in the future. Before we know whether this has a significant impact on carbon budgets or bio albedo, we need to run the numbers,” Andrew Gray, the lead author of the study, told the Guardian.

Snow algae play a key role in the continent's carbon cycle, capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through photosynthesis. Researchers told Science Daily that they estimate the amount of carbon held in these blooms are equal to the amount emitted by about 875,000 car trips in the United Kingdom.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS RIGHT NOW

CORONAVIRUS SHOULD BE A WAKE UP CALL ABOUT OUR TREATMENT OF THE ANIMAL WORLD

THE EFFECT OF CORONAVIRUS IS SO EXTREME YOU CAN SEE IT FROM SPACE

CORONAVIRUS SHOULD BE A WARNING FOR CLIMATE CHANGE

DISINFECTANT WIPES AND PAPER TOWELS ARE BECOMING A BIG NEW CORONAVIRUS PROBLEM

ITALY SEES DROP IN POLLUTION AMID CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN



