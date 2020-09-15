Facebook is rolling out a new resource to fight against climate change misinformation on its platform, similar to the efforts it’s made to elevate accurate information on the COVID-19 pandemic and the November election.

The social media giant on Monday launched its Climate Science Information Center. The new feature on the social network will share credible information about climate change from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and its partner agencies, such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and others.

“The Climate Science Information Center is a dedicated space on Facebook with factual resources from the world’s leading climate organizations and actionable steps people can take in their everyday lives to combat climate change,” the company said in a post.

While false and misleading information related to climate change has long been a problem on Facebook, the issue has become more prominent over the past few weeks as the western U.S. is experiencing a record number of wildfires.

Last week, local and federal law enforcement debunked false reports swirling on platforms like Facebook and Twitter that wildfires tearing through Oregon were started by the far-left group known as antifa. Facebook began removing such posts of its platform.

“Rumors spread just like wildfire and now our 9-1-1 dispatchers and professional staff are being overrun with requests for information and inquiries on an UNTRUE rumor that 6 Antifa members have been arrested for setting fires in DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON,” Oregon’s Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. “THIS IS NOT TRUE!”

Facebook said the COVID-19 Information Center has directed more than 2 billion people to information from health authorities, with more than 600 million clicking through the feature to learn more.

The new climate change was launched in the U.S, Germany, France and the U.K and will be made available later in other countries.

Facebook also announced it’s working to reduce the company’s climate change effects. The social media network said its global operations will achieve net zero carbon emissions and be 100 percent supported by renewable energy by the end of this year.

