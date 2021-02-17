U.K. automaker Jaguar Land Rover says its luxury brand Jaguar will go fully electric by 2025, marking another step by the automotive industry to shift to fully electric vehicles in the coming years.

The car manufacturer, which is owned by Indian automaker Tata Motors, announced on Monday that Jaguar will phase out internal combustion engines over the next five years and become an all electric vehicle luxury brand.

Jaguar Land Rover will also release its first all-electric Land Rover brand vehicle in 2024 with five other EVs expected by 2025.

“By this time [2030], in addition to 100% of Jaguar sales, it is anticipated that around 60 percent of Land Rovers sold will be equipped with zero tailpipe powertrains,” the automaker said in a news release.

The move is part of Jaguar Land Rover’s push to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, product and operations by 2039. The company is also set to begin testing hydrogen fuel cell electric prototypes in Britain within the next 12 months.

Jaguar Land Rover is the latest large car manufacturer to set bold commitments to electric vehicle production.

Just last month, General Motors announced it will phase out gasoline and diesel powered passenger cars and SUVs by 2035 as part of its push to become carbon neutral by 2040, while Ford announced just weeks ago it is investing $29 billion through 2025 on electric and autonomous vehicles.

The shift comes amid increasing pressure by governments and regulators to reduce carbon emissions in an effort to curb climate change. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed an order last year mandating all new cars and passenger trucks sold in the state by zero-emission by 2035, while other countries such as the U.K., France and Norway have set similar targets to phase out combustion engine vehicles.

