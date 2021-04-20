The Biden administration says it will challenge countries whose actions set the world back in the fight against climate change.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday laid out how the administration plans to put the climate crisis at the center of its foreign policy and national security, days before President Biden is set to host 40 world leaders for a virtual summit on climate change.

The summit is aimed at discussing new measures countries can take to strengthen commitments made to reduce emissions under the Paris climate agreement.

During a speech at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Annapolis, Md., Monday, Blinken said the U.S. plans to increase aid to the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, but also called on American diplomats to reduce their reliance on coal and other industries that are harmful to the environment.

“Our diplomats will challenge the practices of countries whose actions, or inactions, are setting the world back,” Blinken said.

“When countries continue to rely on coal for a significant amount of their energy, or invest in new coal factories, or allow for massive deforestation, they will hear from the United States and our partners about how harmful these actions are,” Blinken said.

Blinken said the U.S. would take every chance to raise climate issues with its allies and partners “through multilateral institutions.”

The secretary of state also emphasized that the U.S. is falling behind China when it comes to leading the world in renewable energy innovation. Blinken warned that China’s role as the largest producer and exporter of renewable energy technology such as solar panels, wind turbines and batteries threatened the U.S. stake in these markets. China holds a third of renewable energy patents.

“If we don’t catch up, America will miss the chance to shape the world’s climate future in a way that reflects our interests and values, and we’ll lose out on countless jobs for the American people,” he said.

China is the largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world, followed by the U.S. and India.

