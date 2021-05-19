The Biden administration has reinstated a top adviser responsible for leading the federal government’s most comprehensive assessment on climate change after he was removed by the Trump administration in November.

The Washington Post reports climate scientist Michael Kuperberg was reinstated as executive director of the U.S. Global Change Research Program Monday. Kuperberg was removed from the role after the presidential election and reassigned to the Department of Energy.

As head of the program, Kuperberg will oversee the production of the National Climate Assessment. The report is considered the federal government’s “state of the Union” on climate change and is vetted by 13 federal agencies.

The assessment provides information and observed changes, the current status of the climate and anticipated trends for the future.

“I’m really excited to be back,” Kuperberg told The Washington Post.

“I think [the program] is a critical component for advancing the climate agenda of this administration. We have an opportunity to put that science to work in informing decisions on our response to climate change,” he told the outlet.

Kuperberg’s removal sparked criticism from environmentalists and Democrats after he was replaced with officials who had previously been vocal in questioning the connection between human activity and global warming. The move was seen by critics as a last-ditch effort by the Trump administration to use its remaining months to impede climate science and policy.

The fifth edition of the National Climate Assessment is set to be released by the end of 2023.

