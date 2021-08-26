On Wednesday, New Mexico joined the Biden administration’s ambitious 30x30 plan, which aims to preserve 30 percent of American land and water sources by 2030.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) signed an executive order yesterday that will conserve at least 30 percent of all lands in New Mexico by 2030.

“My administration has been working since day one to protect and preserve New Mexico's environment and public lands,” Lujan Grisham wrote on Twitter. “Today I'm proud to take our conservation efforts one step further by signing an executive order to conserve at least 30 percent of all lands in New Mexico by 2030.”

CLIMATE CRISIS WILL CRUSH WORLD’S BIGGEST NATIONS TWICE AS HARD AS COVID-19, SAYS NEW STUDY

IN HISTORIC FIRST, CLIMATE ACTIVISTS ARE NOW ON EXXON’S BOARD

BIDEN PROMISES TO CUT US EMISSIONS IN HALF IN LESS THAN 10 YEARS AHEAD OF WORLD CLIMATE SUMMIT

SCIENTISTS SAY ‘UNIMAGINABLE AMOUNTS’ OF WATER WILL POUR INTO OCEANS IF ICE SHELVES COLLAPSE AMID GLOBAL HEATING

The executive order specifically calls for using state resources to preserve potable water sources, biodiversity and food security alongside “traditional ways of life,” including natural resources significant to the state’s Native American communities.

The 30x30 commitment runs parallel to the Paris Agreement’s climate goals, which asks major industrialized nations to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to stop global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Under the 30x30 framework, scientists recommend using government powers to protect at least 30 percent of global lands and watersheds, along with classifying an additional 20 percent as climate stabilization areas.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The state’s commitment to environmental protection and preservation comes at a pivotal time in the world’s fight against climate change and its effects. Like other western states, New Mexico has dealt with moderate to severe droughts for years, which raise the probability of destructive wildfires. Research suggests that this extreme heat is caused by anthropomorphic — or human caused — climate change.

Most recently, the United Nations’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its sixth annual assessment report on global climate change and called for urgent action on part of major nations to reduce their emissions levels to prevent irreversible damage.

By preserving and protecting natural ecosystems, as outlined in the 30x30 campaign, governments can ensure carbon sequestration, or carbon capture, processes by native plants and trees.

“I believe that New Mexico is going to lead the country in 30 by 30 conservation efforts that really make a difference for generations to come,” Lujan Grisham said during the signing ceremony, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

NEW STUDY SAYS THE EARTH COULD SEE SIX MONTH-LONG SUMMERS

SURPRISING STUDY FINDS SHARKS ARE KEY TO RESTORING DAMAGED HABITATS, FIGHTING CLIMATE CHANGE

SCIENTISTS BLOW UP DECADES OF THINKING ON WHY HURRICANES ARE BECOMING MORE DEADLY

SURPRISING REPORT FINDS US CAN REACH NET-ZERO EMISSIONS BY 2050 FOR JUST $1 PER PERSON PER DAY