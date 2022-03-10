Bomb cyclone may pound Northeast with winter weather this weekend

Story at a glance Winter weather is expected to return this weekend for swaths of the East Coast.

Meteorologists predict a bomb cyclone will bring snowy weather from the Midwest up to the Northeast.

Along with snow, the storm could bring wind gusts up to 90 mph in some areas.

Another “bomb cyclone” is expected to pummel Northeastern states with rain, wind and snow over the weekend.

“Confidence is growing for a significant storm that will bring wide-reaching impacts,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

A bomb cyclone is a winter storm that is created through a process called “bombogenesis,” which involves a rapid drop in the already low-pressure center of a storm within 24 hours.

The storm will dust areas from eastern Oklahoma to western Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee and potentially northern Mississippi and parts of Alabama in a few inches of snow, according to AccuWeather. And drop heavier snow farther eastward.

Snowfall will come down quickly enough to cover roadways with snow and slush, even during the daylight hours, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather alerts along the storm’s path northeast, which is expected to stretch over western Pennsylvania, New York up to northern Maine, according to Weather.com.

Along with snowfall, the storm could bring wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph to eastern states on Saturday potentially resulting in widespread power outages, according to DaSilva.

The strongest wind gusts will mostly likely hit along the North Carolina coast or in the state’s mountains and in southern New England, where AccuWeather meteorologists predict winds will reach speeds of 70 to 90 mph.

