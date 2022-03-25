Web searches for electric cars broke records amid rising fuel costs

Story at a glance Searches for electric cars in March 2022 were at the highest recorded levels since tracking began in January 2004.

In the U.S., the highest recorded average gas price for regular unleaded was $4.33 per gallon on March 11, 2022.

Searches for electric cars in March were at the highest recorded levels since tracking began in January 2004, according to Google Trends.

In correlation to the trend, gas prices in the U.S. have also hit record highs.

According to AAA, the highest recorded average gas price for regular unleaded was $4.33 per gallon on March 11, 2022. On Friday, the average price for regular unleaded nationwide was $4.24.

California, which has the most registered electric vehicles in the country, was the state with the most electric vehicle-centered searches during this timeframe.

