Over one third of Americans say gas cars better investments than alternative fuel vehicles

More than a third of Americans buying a car today think a gas-powered vehicle is a better investment than an electric or hybrid car, according to a new poll.

When asked earlier this week which vehicle was a better overall investment, 37 percent selected gas vehicles while hybrid and electric cars came in at 21 and 24 percent respectively. The highest percentage of poll respondents favoring a gas vehicle were from the South and the Midwest – both at 42 percent.

There was also a marked political divide, with 54 percent of Republican respondents choosing a gas car as the better investment compared to 25 percent of Democrats.

The YouGov poll was taken online March 23 and measured the responses of 9,642 U.S. adults.

YouGov conducted the poll as gas prices soar across the country amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Currently the average gas price in the U.S. is $4.24 per gallon for regular grade fuel, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Some of the highest prices are found in the American west, with California averaging $5.90 per gallon.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) proposed a spending package this week to offer the state some relief as prices continually increase. The proposal includes $9 billion in tax refunds coming from $400 direct payments per vehicle for up to two vehicles for families who rely on more than one.

“We’re taking immediate action to get money directly into the pockets of Californians who are facing higher gas prices as a direct result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” Newsom said in a statement.

Meanwhile, recent web trends suggest Americans are increasingly interested in alternative fuel vehicles. Google announced on social media earlier this week web searches relating to electric vehicles reached an all-time high this month, while searches asking about the cost of charging an EV rose by 400 percent.

Yet a separate YouGov poll indicates the country is still split in its support for phasing out the production of gas cars by 2035.

