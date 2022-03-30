The 10 states hit hardest by high gas prices

Story at a glance Gas prices are rising across the U.S., but the cost at the pump is impacting states differently.

Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee have been hit hardest, according to a recent analysis.

Gas prices are rising across the U.S., but the cost at the pump is impacting states differently with states in the Sun Belt particularly affected, according to a recent analysis.

SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information website, examined all 50 states across 6 data points earlier this month to determine which states were hit hardest by soaring fuel costs.

Between February and early March, gas prices rose by an average of 71 cents per gallon throughout the country. They were about 38 percent higher in February than they were a year earlier. Currently, gas prices are averaging $4.23 a gallon.

The site looked at estimated percentage of income spent on gas, one-month change in average gas prices, one-year change in average gas prices, percentage of households with at least one car, percentage of households with two or more cars and average annual vehicle miles traveled per 100,000 people.

SmartAsset found the states least affected by the recent price hikes were New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maryland and New Jersey.

But the Sun Belt region of the country in the southern portion of the U.S. felt the heaviest impact. Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee took the top three spots.

A one-vehicle household in Alabama, where gas prices rose 79 cents in a one-month period from February to March, was projected to spend 4.25 percent of its monthly income on gas. Gas prices in the state had risen by $1.40 per gallon in the past year, more than 30 other states, at the time of the analysis.

Mississippi and Tennessee residents spend 4.71 and 4.01 percent of their respective incomes on fuel. The percentage in Mississippi represents the highest in the U.S. Meanwhile, gas prices in Tennessee increased by 77 cents per gallon in one month.

Here’s SmartAssets’ list of the ten states hit hardest by rising gas prices.

Alabama Mississippi Tennessee New Mexico Idaho Montana Indiana Louisiana Arizona Nevada

