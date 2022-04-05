GM, Honda are working together to develop affordable EVs

Story at a glance General Motors and Honda are pairing up to develop a series of affordable electric vehicles. The production will be based on a new global architecture using next-generation Ultium battery technology. The partnership builds on previous collaborations, which includes Honda joining GM’s battery module development in 2018 and a 2020 joint venture to co-develop two EVs that are expected to be launched in 2024.

General Motors and Honda are pairing up to develop a series of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) based on a new global architecture using next-generation Ultium battery technology, the companies announced Tuesday.

The automakers said they will work toward standardizing equipment and processes, while aiming to produce millions of EVs, including compact crossovers, beginning in 2027.

“GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China,” Mary Barra, GM chair and CEO, said in news release.

“This is a key step to deliver on our commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in our global products and operations by 2040 and eliminate tailpipe emissions from light duty vehicles in the U.S. by 2035. By working together, we’ll put people all over the world into EVs faster than either company could achieve on its own.”

Pairing with GM will also aid Honda in its plan to become carbon neutral by 2050, a goal Honda President and CEO Toshihiro Mibe believes will require “driving down the cost of electric vehicles to make EV ownership possible for the greatest number of customers.”

The partnership builds on previous collaborations, which includes Honda joining GM’s battery module development in 2018 and a 2020 joint venture to codevelop two EV’s expected to be launched in 2024.

“The progress we have made with GM since we announced the EV battery development collaboration in 2018, followed by co-development of electric vehicles including the Honda Prologue, has demonstrated the win-win relationship that can create new value for our customers,” said Shinji Aoyama, Honda senior managing executive officer.

“This new series of affordable EVs will build on this relationship by leveraging our strength in the development and production of high quality, compact class vehicles.”

GM unveiled earlier this year an all-electric Chevy Equinox. The company branded the vehicle as an “affordable, functional compact SUV” with a starting price of around $30,000.

