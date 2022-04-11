NYC marks Earth Day by closing streets to vehicles

Story at a glance More than 100 streets will be car-free this Earth Day in New York City. The tradition to close down streets to traffic on Earth Day began in 2016, but the practice was suspended during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the tradition is back in full force with streets closing Saturday, April 23.

More than 100 streets across New York City will be car-free this Earth Day.

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) will close large sections of streets across the five boroughs to vehicular traffic to create a network of 100 car-free roads.

The first ever “Car-Free Earth Day” in 2016 only closed a few select Manhattan streets to traffic.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Although former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) began an open streets initiative to give New Yorkers a chance to move outdoors while maintaining social distance during lockdowns, the city’s Car-Free Earth Day program was paused for the first two years of the pandemic.

Participating streets will be closed to cars, trucks and buses from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, with some areas hosting activities like live music, dances and educational workshops.

“Earth Day is when we can all commit to protecting our Earth – and one way we can do that is by repurposing our roadways,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

“Car-Free Earth Day is a growing tradition that allows New York City’s car-free streets to come alive. The last two years – of Open Streets, Open Restaurants, the surge in cycling and so much more — have only made us appreciate even more how much better we must treat Mother Earth — and a day without cars allows us to envision a more sustainable world for more than just one day.”

The effort is one way the city is combating pollution stemming from vehicles in the city. Every year, fumes from cars, buses and trucks account for 28 percent of all nitrogen oxide emissions in the city, a major contributor to smog, according to the New York City Environmental Protection Agency.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

WOLVERINE CAPTURED, COLLARED IN ‘ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EXPERIENCE’ FOR UTAH RESEARCHERS

WILDLY RARE VIDEO SHOWS YELLOWSTONE BEAR JOIN IN WOLF HUNT — AND STEAL FOOD IN ‘KLEPTOPARASITIC’ DRAMA

RESEARCHERS CAPTURE FOOTAGE OF RARE DEEP SEA FISH WITH TRANSLUCENT HEAD

‘I THOUGHT I WAS GOING TO DIE’: MAN SUDDENLY ATTACKED BY PACK OF OTTERS