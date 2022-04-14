Mountain lion cub found orphaned by hikers, treated at Oakland Zoo

When hikers discovered an orphaned mountain lion cub April 5 at the Thornewood Preserve in San Mateo, south of San Francisco, they reported the sighting to wildlife officials.

It took some searching, but local biologists and the California Deptartment of Fish and Wildlife eventually located the cub.

‘Rose,’ as she’s been named, was taken to the Oakland Zoo April 10, where she’s received treatment for starvation and dehydration, and received a blood transfusion from one of the mountain lions at the zoo.

See more in the video above.