Most mountain guides are feeling the effects of climate change, survey finds

Story at a glance A survey from the guiding company 57hours surveyed almost 60 mountain guides on whether they have experienced the effects of climate change. Ninety-eight percent of survey respondents said that yes, they had experienced the effects of a warming planet. Over 80 percent also said that the impact of climate change has forced them to change the time of year they have been able to guide through certain mountains.

Most mountain guides are feeling the effects of climate change, according to a new survey from guiding company 57hours.

Last month, the company asked 59 mountain guides whether they have “experienced the effects of climate change in their work” and the survey detailing their responses show a resounding “yes.”

Out of the mountain guides surveyed, 98 percent said they have noticed the impact of climate change during the years they have worked as a mountain guide. Almost half of those surveyed have been working as a mountain guide for 10 to 20 years, the survey noted.

Over 70 percent of mountain guides surveyed said have had to change their routes and avoid certain areas while climbing due to climate change while over 80 admitted that climate change has changed the time of year they have been able to navigate certain mountain paths.

Just under 70 percent commented that the effects of global warming have made guiding more dangerous. The most common impacts of climate change noticed by guides have been extreme weather, shorter seasons, shifting seasons, wildfires, flooding, receding glaciers, rockfalls and increasingly smaller snowpacks, according to the survey.

The changing face of Mount Rainer is one example of how climate change is altering the paths of mountain guides. Mount Rainer National Park attracts around 2 million visitors a year to hike and take in the flora and fauna.

Mount Rainer is also home to the iciest peak in the country which has lost roughly 30 percent of its snowpack due to a heatwave last year. This accelerated loss of ice and snow has caused increased flooding which has hurt the surrounding park lands.

