Almost 200,000 New Yorkers left without power after late-season snowstorm

Story at a glance A late-season snowstorm has caused power outages across New York state. The storm dropped more than a foot of snow in places like Ostego and Oneida Counties. Thousands of people are still without power.

A surprise snowstorm left almost 200,000 New Yorkers without power on Tuesday.

The late season storm Monday night piled wet and heavy snow onto tree branches and powerlines causing power outages across the state’s Southern Tier to the Adirondack Mountains.

A springtime Nor’easter brought gusty winds, heavy rain, heavy snow and coastal flooding along the Northeastern United States on Monday, according to the National Weather Service, and will continue to do so into Tuesday night.

Ahead of the storm, New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers to be cautious during their Tuesday morning commutes. Parts of the state, particularly in the Southern Tier, are still under a winter weather advisory.

“As New Yorkers, we know all too well that Winter can last beyond March, and this week we’re preparing for a storm expected to bring up to a foot of snow in some parts of the state, making for a messy commute on Tuesday,” Hochul said. “State agencies are ready to respond to this late season storm system and we are urging New Yorkers to keep an eye on the forecast for local impacts and take precautions if traveling on Tuesday.”

As of 5:40 p.m. around 68,000 people were still without power across the state, according to the National Grid power outage map. However, according to PowerOutage.us, which aggregates data from utility companies across the country, about 165,000 New Yorkers are still without power.

