GM electric delivery van sets distance record

Guinness World Records adjudicator Andy Glass confirmed the record, saying the "accomplishment is a perfect example of the extraordinary efforts taken to make a difference for the environment and a fitting way to commemorate Earth Day 2022." BrightDrop, a GM electric vehicle subsidiary, delivered the first fleet of electric vans to FedEx in December. Each company has similarly pledged to be carbon neutral by 2040.

Stephen Marlin, driving the Zevo 600, completed the nearly 260-mile trip from New York to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, transporting a shipment of cleaning products to a supermarket.

Friday marks the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day in the U.S.

BrightDrop delivered the first fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) to FedEx in December. Each company has similarly pledged to be carbon neutral by 2040.

“Since the beginning, the Zevo 600 has been a record-setting vehicle. Now we’re seeing firsthand what BrightDrop can do by pairing our zero-operating-emissions technology with FedEx, a leader in the transportation and delivery industry,” Travis Katz, BrightDrop president and CEO, said in a statement.

“Having a long battery range with reliable power is critical to electrifying delivery fleets everywhere. This special delivery highlights our products’ advanced capabilities and our mission to decarbonize deliveries,” Katz said.

GM announced earlier this month that it is partnering with Honda to develop a series of affordable EVs based on a new global architecture using next-generation Ultium battery technology.

The automakers said they will work toward standardizing equipment and processes, while aiming to produce millions of EVs, including compact crossovers, beginning in 2027.

