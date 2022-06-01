Watch: Canyon wall breaks off, falls into Lake Powell

Mila Carter was in northern Arizona boating with her husband on Lake Powell Memorial Day when she captured geology in action: A sizeable chunk of cliff wall breaking off.

The resulting and substantial splash might have been smaller had the rockfall happened in 1980, when Lake Powell was full.

The water level is now at its lowest since the 1960s, when completion of the Glen Canyon Dam on the Colorado River formed the lake.

A longstanding drought in the West has reduced Lake Powell, America’s second largest reservoir, to 24 percent of capacity.

