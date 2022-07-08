Wildfire nears famed giant sequoia grove in Yosemite

Story at a glance The National Park Service on Thursday closed Yosemite National Park’s Mariposa Grove, home to more than 500 giant sequoias. NPS said in a social media statement that the fire, spanning an estimated 60 to 70 acres, is burning near the lower portion of Mariposa Grove. President Lincoln signed legislation in 1864 protecting the Mariposa Grove and Yosemite Valley for “public use, resort, and recreation.”

The National Park Service on Thursday closed Yosemite National Park’s Mariposa Grove, home to more than 500 giant sequoias, as the Washburn fire nears.

NPS said in a social media statement that the fire, spanning an estimated 60 to 70 acres, is burning near the lower portion of Mariposa Grove.

“Firefighters are suppressing the fire from the ground and air,” the park service wrote on Facebook. “The Mariposa Grove is closed until further notice. All other areas of Yosemite National Park are open.”

President Lincoln signed legislation in 1864 protecting the Mariposa Grove and Yosemite Valley for “public use, resort, and recreation.”

Mariposa Grove underwent a largescale restoration project in 2015 to both improve the sequoias’ habitat and enhance visitor experience. The grove reopened again in 2018.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Nearly 23,000 acres have been consumed by close to 3,600 fires in California so far this year, according to Cal Fire.

A nationwide report released in May found that 1.6 million properties face an extreme risk of experiencing wildfire over the next 30 years as a result of climate changes.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

GARDENING CAN IMPROVE MENTAL HEALTH, EVEN FOR NOVICES

POSITIVE INTERACTIONS LINKED TO SENSE OF PURPOSE, STUDY FINDS

BECOMING ‘HANGRY’ IS A REAL THING, NEW STUDY SUGGESTS

MOST AMERICANS HAVE POOR CARDIOMETABOLIC HEALTH

OVERDOSING ON VITAMIN D SUPPLEMENTS IS POSSIBLE AND HARMFUL, DOCTORS SAY