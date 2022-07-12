40 states experiencing some form of drought

Story at a glance New data from the United States Drought Monitor shows that most U.S. states are experiencing some form of drought. While the worst drought conditions are in the Western part of the country, some Midwestern and Eastern states are almost entirely in a moderate level of drought. Most states are also suffering from exceptional dryness as well.

There are 40 states that are currently experiencing some form of drought, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The most severe drought conditions are in the Western part of the country in states like Texas, California and Arizona, where the extreme heat and lack of rainfall has caused water levels at Lake Mead to recede so much at least two human skeletons and a sunken WW2 era vessel have been found in parts of the now-exposed bottom.

Americans living in states not affected by drought conditions should still be concerned since a stressed water supply in one area can have a ripple effect on neighboring states or large swaths of the country, according to Jonathan London, associate professor of human ecology at the University of California, Davis.

“What happens in one state affects many others both in terms of food and in infrastructure,” said London.

For example, farms in the San Joaquin Valley in central California grow a quarter of the country’s food, so a drought in that area means less food to ship out to cities across the country.

Dryer grasslands and forests boosts the chances of wildfires, which can in turn hurt the air quality by increasing exposure to harmful pollutants or altering air pollution patterns, one study found.

Here is a breakdown of all the levels of drought states are experiencing:

Only moderate drought:

Alaska

Maine

New Hampshire

Massachusetts

Connecticut

Rhode Island

Michigan

Indiana

Kentucky

Wisconsin

Virginia

Alabama

Washington

Arkansas

Minnesota

Severe and moderate drought:

Illinios

Missouri

North Carolina

South Carolina

Georgia

Tennessee

Mississippi

Louisianna

South Dakota

Moderate, severe and extreme drought:

Iowa

Nebraska

Wyoming

Hawaii

Idaho

Moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional drought:

Oklahoma

Texas

Colorado

Kansas

Montana

Oregon

California

Nevada

Utah

Arizona

New Mexico

