After a hot summer, experts predict a warm fall this year

Story at a glance AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a warm fall this year. Many parts of the country will not get cooler temperatures until well into September. The prolonged warm weather also raises the risk of extreme weather events into the fall.

As the season’s turn approaches next month, many Americans may not feel much of a difference temperature wise.

AccuWeather meteorologist predict the fall to be unseasonably warm following a summer plagued with triple-digit temperatures and high humidity for much of the nation.

“With pretty good confidence this year,” said AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok. “I think it’s a mild fall setting up overall for the U.S.”

The summer’s hot temperatures mixed with a bout of dry weather has resulted in pockets of drought developing across the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and New England, according to data from the U.S Drought Monitor.

The warm and dry weather could delay the peak of fall foliage along the Northeast, Great Lakes and mid-Mississippi Valley.

Besides severe highs and dry weather, this summer has been plagued with tornados and torrential downpours and flooding in states like Kentucky and Missouri.

The risk of extreme weather events will remain into the early fall season, meteorologists predict.

“The severe weather threat will pick up again,” Pastelok said. “We do feel a late-season surge may not be as strong as last year when we had quite a bit of tornadic activity, but I still think there’s going to be some and the peak month is October.”

