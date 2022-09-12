These are the four largest fires currently burning in the Western US

Story at a glance

Currently the largest fires are in Oregon, California and Idaho.

Extreme weather conditions across the American Northwest, including triple-digit temperatures, drought and high winds, have led to dozens of notable wildfires — four were identified Sunday alone.

Nationally, more than 90 active wildfires have consumed nearly 850,000 acres so far, and just four are considered contained. Agencies in seven Western states — California, Idaho, Montana, Washington, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming — are currently battling large fires.

Fires have burned more than 6.7 million acres nationwide to date in 2022, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The agency said the situation has been exacerbated by low humidity and lightning.

Federal officials previously pointed out that climate change is intensifying droughts, which makes wildfires worse than predicted.

“Climate change is leading to conditions on the ground we have never encountered,” Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in June.

Here are four of the largest active fires.