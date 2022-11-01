What plastics can you recycle? Here’s a handy list

Story at a glance A new report from Greenpeace finds that as little as 5 percent of plastics are recycled. Bottles and jugs marked with recycling symbols 1 and 2 are usually recyclable. Plastics marked 3, 4, 6 or 7 are seldom recycled.

A new report from Greenpeace finds that as little as 5 percent of plastics are recycled, illustrating just how much room for progress there is in the nation’s recycling efforts.

Here’s a quick guide of what kinds of plastics generally can be recycled.

These plastics are usually recyclable.

Bottles and jugs marked with recycling code 1 inside the triangular symbol (including water, soft drink and salad dressing bottles).

Bottles and jugs marked with recycling code 2 inside the triangular symbol (including milk, juice, detergent and shampoo bottles).

These plastics are occasionally recyclable.

Tubs and containers marked with recycling code 5 inside the triangular symbol (including ice cream, dips and fast-food cups).

These plastics are seldom recycled: Check with your local recycler!

Anything marked with recycling codes 3, 4, 6 or 7 inside the triangular symbol.

Grocery bags, trash bags, cling wrap, shrink wrap.

Plastic plates and cutlery, coffee lids and water cups.

Styrofoam cups, clamshells and trays.

Green plastic bottles.

Source: Greenpeace, recycling experts