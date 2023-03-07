Alligator returned to Texas zoo 20 years after being stolen as an egg

Above video courtesy of Texas Parks and Wildlife

Story at a glance

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS (KXAN) — An alligator that was reportedly stolen from a Central Texas zoo as an egg was recently returned there after being found by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

A post by the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo, which is roughly an hour from Austin, says a former volunteer at the zoo in New Braunfels appears to have pocketed an alligator hatchling or egg at least two decades ago, according to their post.

“We got a call from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department that someone apparently has had in their possession for over 20 years now. Interesting part of this story is evidently they volunteered here,” the video said.

“Either the egg or the hatchling alligator at the time…put it in their pocket and took off and actually kept this thing as a pet,” they continued.

Texas Parks and Wildlife said the alligator had been living illegally in someone’s backyard in Central Texas and had grown to nearly 8 feet. The alligator was found about 50 minutes from the zoo, staff said.

“Alligators don’t make good pets, y’all,” Parks and Wildlife posted.

A spokesperson confirmed that the alligator was found in Caldwell County. The woman who had the alligator will face two misdemeanor charges, one for illegal possession of an alligator egg and the other for possession of an alligator without a permit.

The alligator will live at the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo for the rest of its life, zoo staff said. It was introduced to the other alligators this week.