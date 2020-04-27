A new report documents a staggering decline in the insect population across more than 1,600 globally distributed locations. It confirms that around the world, more than 25 percent, or one-quarter, of terrestrial insects, such as bees and butterflies have perished in the past 30 years.

Published in the research journal Science and analyzed by The Associated Press (AP), scientists compiled data from 166 long-term surveys, finding that a variety of insect species are disappearing at a rate just below 1 percent annually, although this figure varies depending on the specific environment.

While the results found in this study indicate slightly smaller rates of decline than contemporary studies, experts are still concerned about the drops in population. “The decline across insect orders on land is jaw dropping,” Nick Haddad, a butterfly expert from Michigan State University (MSU) who was not involved in the study, told AP.

The study found that the worst insect population declines were found in North America, primarily in the Midwestern United States, as well as in parts of Europe, with the Midwest losing 4 percent of its bug population per year.

“Ongoing decline on land at this rate will be catastrophic for ecological systems and for humans. Insects are pollinators, natural enemies of pests, decomposers and besides that, are critical to functioning of all Earth’s ecosystems,” Haddad explained.

Despite this statistic, drops in populations in the U.S. may be “leveling off.”

AP notes that the study featured different losses in various locations, and actually found an increase in freshwater insect populations, such as mayflies, dragonflies and mosquitoes, with the population increasing more than 1 percent annually. This is likely because many waterways are less polluted, but it only constitutes a slim percentage of total insects across the world.

Report author Roel van Klink of the German Centre for Integrative Biology did not find a link between climate change and insect population declines. He did, however, notice a pattern between creeping urbanization, where insects’ feeding and living habitats are overtaken, and general habitat loss from farming that removes weeds and flowers insects rely on to survive.

The study notably did not feature data from other large areas like tropic regions or the African continent.

