Urban air quality has improved as social restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic are cutting down commuting and travel, according to preliminary data from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

NOAA researchers used satellites, airplanes and ground monitors to observe air conditions. They report a 25 to 30 percent reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions that often cause smog, as well as other large reductions in greenhouse gases along the U.S. northeast and in Colorado’s urban areas, according to Reuters.

“We can learn lessons from this shutdown,” Xinrong Ren, a researcher at the NOAA Air Resources Laboratory in Maryland told Reuters. Ren also said that he expected more urban areas of the United States would see similar air quality improvements if about half of the drivers in the U.S. used electric vehicles, and if more people worked from home.

This research is part of the NOAA’s larger initiative to explore how the coronavirus pandemic and its related shutdowns will affect the environment. Scientists told Reuters that their experiments involve comparing their U.S. pollution measurements to data recorded in previous years and project estimated drops in pollution.

With modern transportation — including automobile and airplane travel — being one of the largest polluting forces in the world, most of the observations and data recorded by the NOAA describe changes in emissions released into the atmosphere.

Reuters notes that one finding occurred along the I-95 section running from Washington, D.C., to Boston, where researchers noted decreases in nitrogen oxide emissions of 25 to 30 percent. They also saw an additional cut in carbon dioxide levels ranging from 15 to 20 percent as traffic has reduced by around half from pre-pandemic levels.

Carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides have also decreased by about 30 percent in median monthly observations using data from 2010 to 2019, according to Jessica Gilman, a research chemist at NOAA. She also told Reuters that other preliminary findings indicate concentration of volatile organic compounds measured during April in Colorado’s populous Front Range cities were down by about half when looking at year-over-year data from April 2018.

Craig McLean, the assistant NOAA administrator for Oceanic and Atmospheric Research, says that this research using baseline data from previous years will let scientists see how the pandemic has affected all forms of life.

“This research is providing new insight into the drivers of change for our oceans, atmosphere, air quality, and weather. Our past work has prepared us to investigate these unprecedented times,” McClean explains.