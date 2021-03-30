Volkswagen is changing its brand name in the U.S. to “Voltswagen” as the car company makes its shift toward investments in electric vehicles.

The automaker officially announced on Tuesday it will change the name of its operations in the United States from Volkswagen of America to Voltswagen. The announcement came a day after the company appeared to accidentally reveal the rebranding on its website before quickly removing the press release.

We know, 66 is an unusual age to change your name, but we’ve always been young at heart. Introducing Voltswagen. Similar to Volkswagen, but with a renewed focus on electric driving. Starting with our all-new, all-electric SUV the ID.4 - available today. #Voltswagen #ID4 pic.twitter.com/pKQKlZDCQ7 — Voltswagen (@VW) March 30, 2021

“We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren’t changing is this brand’s commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere,” Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Voltswagen of America, said in a statement.

“The idea of a ‘people’s car’ is the very fabric of our being. We have said, from the beginning of our shift to an electric future, that we will build EVs for the millions, not just millionaires. This name change signifies a nod to our past as the peoples' car and our firm belief that our future is in being the peoples’ electric car,” Keogh said.

According to the announcement, an exterior badge with the name Voltswagen will be affixed to electric vehicle models while gas-powered vehicles will retain the standard dark blue “VW” emblem only. Electric models will be differentiated with a light blue logo.

The company has also kicked off sales of its new ID.4 electric SUV in the U.S., which is its first long-range all-electric SUV sold in America.

The automaker plans to roll out more than 70 electric vehicle models across its brands worldwide by 2029 with a goal of selling 1 million by 2025. Its broader sustainable goals include a 30 percent reduction in its carbon footprint by 2025 and net-carbon neutrality by 2050.

The move comes as automakers are making large investments in electric vehicles amid increasing pressure by governments and regulators to cut harmful greenhouse gas emissions to address climate change.

