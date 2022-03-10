More tornadoes are expected to touch down this spring than in years past 

Story at a glance AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting more tornadoes than usual this spring.

Most of those tornadoes will most likely touch down outside of “Tornado Alley.”

Drought conditions in the West mixed with the position of the country’s jet stream and warmer climate could possibly explain the uptick in tornadoes hitting closer to the East.

More tornadoes are likely to touch down closer to the East Coast this year than usual, meteorologists predict.

Between 120 and 170 tornadoes are expected to touch down across the United States this month — the start of tornado season — which is double March’s long-time average of 80 tornadoes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

April is predicted to be a “very active month” in terms of tornadoes with AccuWeather’s 2022 U.S. Tornado Forecast stating anywhere between 200 and 275 twisters could form in the month. That number represents a major jump from last year’s 73 tornadoes recorded by the SPC.

Although the SPC’s data on average tornadoes per month is dated, it ranges from 1991 to 2010, AccuWeather meteorologists stress that the number of tornadoes expected to touch down this spring is higher than average.

The forecast comes in the wake of a powerful tornado that killed at least six people just outside of Des Moines, Iowa, and one more near the neighboring city of Chariton, Iowa, earlier this month. Alex Krull, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Des Moines, told The New York Times while tornadoes are normal in the state during April and May they are “somewhat uncommon” in March.

Tornadoes can form at any time during the year, as proven by the violent tornado that flattened most of Mayfield, Ky. last December. But typically, tornadoes are most common during the spring months of March, April and May.

The recent surge of tornadoes that have struck closer to the southeastern part of the country has sparked debate as to whether so-called Tornado Alley, where historically most of the country’s tornadoes have formed, is shifting.

Traditionally, Tornado Alley has been made up of a stretch of land that includes central Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota. And while these states will not be free of severe weather this spring, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Lead Long Range Forecast Paul Pastelok believes the bulk of tornados set to form over the next few months will be located further out east.

But this change does not necessarily mean Tornado Alley is shifting, Pastelok argues. Instead, the uptick in tornadoes in the Mississippi and Tennessee valley could rather be a sign that the weather conditions in the Southeast changed to become conducive to tornado formation.

Drought conditions in the Southwest in combination with the position of the country’s jet stream are also playing a roll in why more severe weather, including tornadoes, is more harshly hitting areas closer to the East Coast this year, according to AccuWeather.

“The conditions have gotten more and more ripe…across those areas and it’s almost to the point where you have a second tornado alley,” Pastelok told Changing America.

