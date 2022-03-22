Deep South braces for severe storms after tornadoes hit Texas

Story at a glance North Texas was battered by severe thunderstorms that brought hail and strong winds, as well as tornadoes in some areas on Monday.

The storms are on a path projected to hit parts of Louisiana, Alabama and northern Florida over the coming days.

The National Weather Service said the areas can expect to experience golf ball-sized hail, winds of up to 70 mph and the possibility of tornadoes.

The Deep South is bracing for severe storms after tornadoes hit Texas late last week going into Monday.

“There is another severe weather threat beginning today for portions of the day,” the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) tweeted Monday. “Stay weather aware!”

North Texas was battered by severe thunderstorms that brought hail and strong winds Monday, with towns such as Jacksboro and Bowie reporting tornadoes of an unknown strength destroying structures.

The National Weather Service has stated “all modes of severe weather will be possible,” with the areas expected to experience golf ball-sized hail, winds of up to 70 mph, and the possibility of tornadoes.

“We have recently seen a pattern of severe weather threats across the state. These types of threats are common for this time of year,” GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle said in a press release last week. “While we all hope there will not be damage related to these storms, they do highlight the need to maintain awareness about conditions in your area.”

