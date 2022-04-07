Chase bank is adding electric vehicle charging stations at dozens of branches

Story at a glance Chase bank will begin rolling out public, fast electric vehicle charging stations at 50 select U.S. branch locations across the country. California, Indiana, Illinois, New York, Oregon and Pennsylvania are all slated to have operating electric vehicle charging stations available by summer 2023. Chase partnered with EVgo, a company that owns and operates a network of public, fast electric vehicle chargers across the country.

Soon people driving electric vehicles in need of a charge will be able to stop at a nearby Chase bank to access fast charging stations. The global banker announced it is partnering with EVgo to roll out charging stations to 50 Chase bank branches across the country.

Beginning this summer, Chase will pilot electric vehicle charging stations across its U.S. branches capable of charging vehicles as much as 80 percent in 15 to 45 minutes. That’s thanks to a partnership with EVgo, a company that owns and operates a network of more than 850 public electric vehicle chargers across the country.

The pilot program will install charging stations across 50 branches beginning this summer, including in California, Indiana, Illinois, New York, Oregon and Pennsylvania. The bank expects to have all stations available for use by the summer of 2023.

Once installed, EVgo estimates chargers will deliver up to 9.4 million kilowatt hours (kWh) annually to provide nearly 30 million electric vehicle miles charged — that’s equivalent to avoiding 12,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions and planting about 196,000 trees annually.

“Reducing the amount of pollution from tailpipes will have real benefits for consumers and communities and increasing the availability of convenient public fast charging gives more drivers peace of mind to switch to electric,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo, in a statement.

Zoi went on to say that having access to fast charging in everyday life, like a trip to the local bank, is a key factor in getting people comfortable with switching to electric vehicles.

Pushing the public towards electric vehicles is a big component President Biden’s climate agenda, as his administration has made $5 billion available to states under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. The money is meant for states to use to expand the national network of electric vehicle charging stations.

Notably, Chase’s fast, electric vehicle chargers will be available for the public, not reserved for only Chase customers, according to CNBC. Each branch will have between two to six EVgo fast chargers.

In the coming months, Chase also plans to continue expanding its on-site solar power project at branches across the country. To date, the bank has added solar installations at more than 350 branches and hopes to install more at 400 additional branches plus 125 carports by the end of 2022.

Chase has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions from its buildings, branches and data centers by 40 percent by 2030.

Chase is joined by other major companies attempting to shrink their carbon footprint, like national retailer Target, which just debuted its first net-zero energy store that includes 1,800 solar carport panels.

