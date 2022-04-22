New York City MTA deploying 60 zero emission buses by end of year

Story at a glance New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that New York City will receive 60 more electric buses by the end of the year. The new buses are an attempt to lower the city’s carbon footprint. The MTA, which oversees city buses, has previously pledged to swap out all gas-using buses for electric vehicles by 2040.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will deploy 60 zero-emission electric buses to serve New York City’s five boroughs, a step in the agency’s larger effort to phase out fossil fuel-run buses.

The MTA has promised to swap out all of New York City’s over 5,900 traditional gas-guzzling buses for electric vehicles by 2040.

The new buses—which will all be assembled in Jamestown — will arrive at the Michael J. Quill Bus Depot in Manhattan, the Grand Avenue bus depot in Queens, the Charleston depot on Staten Island as well as bus depots in Jamaica, Queens, East New York and Kings Bridge in Bronx, Hochul said. It is still unclear when exactly in the coming months the buses will arrive at the depots.

The bus depots will also be retrofitted to accommodate an electric vehicle charging station.

“We want to make sure that we are reducing our carbon footprint at the same time we are creating new jobs with the energy infrastructure,” said the governor.

Transportation accounts for almost 30 percent of New York City’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions, with most of those fumes coming from passenger cars. But while calls for legislators to aggressively address climate change grow louder, the progress of New York City’s era of zero-emission buses remains slow.

The city currently has 15 electric buses in circulation and 400 hybrid buses, with plans to purchase only electric buses in 2029, Craig Ciprinao, the MTA’s interim president of New York City Transit, said in a press conference. The MTA also plans to spend over $1.1 billion to purchase 500 electric buses in the future and to remodel eight bus depots to include electric charging stations.

One major challenge the city faces in rolling out more electric municipal vehicles is a lack of charging stations and garages across the five boroughs.

