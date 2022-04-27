Elon Musk’s Boring Company to start full-scale Hyperloop test this year

Story at a glance Musk in a 2013 white paper explained the theoretical Hyperloop concept as a transportation system capable of moving passengers in electric pods at high speeds. The idea is to make traveling between cities faster, easier and more environmentally friendly. “Hyperloop testing at full-scale begins later this year,” the Boring Company announced in a tweet this week.

Elon Musk’s underground tunnel startup founded to “revolutionize transportation” claims it plans to kick off testing of a Hyperloop system later this year.

Musk in a 2013 white paper explained the theoretical Hyperloop concept as a transportation system capable of moving passengers in electric pods at speeds of more than 600 mph. The pods travel through an underground tunnel, reducing aerodynamic drag.

The idea is to make traveling between cities faster, easier and more environmentally friendly, as some Hyperloop concepts could use magnetic levitation similar to bullet trains.

The Boring Company says a Hyperloop trip from Washington, D.C., to New York City would take less than 30 minutes, while a trip from D.C. to Baltimore would take under 8 minutes. The company says its mission is to solve the problem of “soul-destroying traffic,” beautify cities by moving transportation underground and enable “rapid point-to-point transportation.”

“In the coming years, Boring Co will attempt to build a working Hyperloop,” Musk tweeted this week.

“From a known physics standpoint, this is the fastest possible way of getting from one city center to another for distances less than ~2000 miles. Starship is faster for longer journeys,” Musk added, referencing SpaceX’s reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle currently in development.

The news comes shortly after the Boring Company announced it raised a new round of funding worth $675 million and is now valued at $5.6 billion. It also came amid big news for Musk, who turned the Twitter world upside down by purchasing the social media platform.

Recently, Virgin Hyperloop, an arm of Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, abandoned plans to move passengers with the futuristic transportation system and laid off more than 100 staff members. The company said it planned to focus on moving cargo via a Hyperloop instead.

The Boring Company has so far constructed two operational tunnels, one underneath the Las Vegas Convention Center and another test tunnel in Hawthorne, Calif. The 1.7-mile tunnel in Las Vegas is used to taxi visitors underground to three stations in Teslas at typical driving speeds.

