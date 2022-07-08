Seattle ranked number one city for ‘digital nomads’: report

Story at a glance Since almost 60 percent of workers who can do their jobs remotely are choosing to stay home, it appears that remote work will stay in some form for the near future. The new flexibility has given more workers the freedom to choose where they live, either permanently or temporarily as “digital nomads.” A new report from the nonprofit Review.org ranked the 100 best cities in which to work remotely for the short term.

More than two years into the pandemic it looks like remote work is here to stay, at least in some form.

About six in ten workers in the United States who say that their work can be done from home are choosing to stay home for their entire work week or most of it, according to a study from the Pew Research Center published in February.

This marks a significant drop in the number of people working from home since October of 2020, when Pew Researchers found that 71 percent of workers with jobs that could be completed from home chose to stay home.

Still, this newfound flexibility has resulted in a bump of “digital nomads” or people who work remotely from various cities throughout the year.

A recently published report from Review.org, a nonprofit that tests and reviews new products and services, ranked Seattle, WA as the top city for this new type of telecommuters.

Some of the reasons the city earned the number one spot was because of its number of wi-fi spots, 164 in total, and its proximity to a national park or state recreation area, the study states.

Study crafters ranked 100 U.S. cities from best to worst for “digital nomads” based on eight different metrics like distance to closest airport and average annual temperature.

Here are the top 10:

Seattle, WA

Portland, OR

Chicago, IL

Atlanta, GA

San Jose, CA

Washington, D.C.

San Francisco, CA

New York City, NY

Philadelphia, PA

Denver, CO

