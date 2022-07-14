General Motors to build EV charging station network across the US

Story at a glance General Motors is partnering with Pilot Company to install a network of 2,000 DC fast charging stalls at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J truck stops. The stations will be operated and maintained by EV charging network EVgo and will be open to all electric vehicle brands. The first charging stalls are expected to begin operating sometime in 2023.

General Motors plans to build a network of fast electric vehicle charging stations at truck stops across the country to bolster the nation’s EV infrastructure to enable long-distance electric travel from coast-to-coast.

The automaker on Thursday announced it is partnering with the Pilot Company to install a network of 2,000 DC fast charging stalls at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J truck stops at 50-mile intervals along major U.S. highways in an effort to accelerate the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. The stations will be capable of offering charging speeds of up to 350kW, which can give an EV about 100 miles of range in about 10 minutes.

The stations will be operated and maintained by EV charging network EVgo and will be open to all electric vehicle brands, although General Motors customers will receive special benefits such as exclusive reservations and discounts on charging.

The first charging stalls are expected to begin operating sometime in 2023.

“We are committed to an all-electric, zero-emissions future, and ensuring that the right charging infrastructure is in place is a key piece of the puzzle,” Mary Barra, GM Chair and CEO, said in a statement.

“With travel centers across North America, Pilot Company is an ideal collaborator to reach a broad audience of EV drivers.”

The collaboration is part of a $750 million effort by General Motors to build a fast-charging network as the carmaker is set to roll out new electric vehicles over the next several years. The carmaker has also partnered with EVgo to build out a network of 3,250 charging stations in major metro areas by 2025.

Investment in EV infrastructure comes as major automakers are shifting away from traditional gas-powered cars to electric vehicles to curb harmful carbon dioxide emissions. Electric vehicles are steadily increasing their market share, accounting for about 4 percent of all car sales in 2020 and growing to more than 5 percent in 2021.