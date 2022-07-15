Here are the 10 best cities for job seekers 

Story at a glance A new report from MoneyGeek ranks North Port, Florida as the best city for job seekers. The city has a population of less than 80,000 people and an affordable housing market. The report comes shortly after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the nation’s unemployment rate has stayed at 3.6 percent for the fourth month in a row and employers have added 372,000 new jobs.

North Port, Florida and Austin, Texas are the top two cities for job seekers at the moment, according to a new report from MoneyGeek.

The United States’ job market has taken a turn for the better, adding 372,000 new nonfarm jobs in June, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Unemployment also remains low with the BLS reporting the nation’s unemployment rate has stayed at 3.6 percent for the fourth month in a row.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

But as the job market defies recession fears, there are still some cities that are better for prospective employees than others. MoneyGeek analyzed the 75 largest cities in the country to see how they fare for job seekers.

Report crafters looked at the rate of job growth over the past year, hourly wages, unemployment rates and labor force size to determine each city’s ranking.

Here are the top 10 cities for those looking for work:

North Port, FL

Austin, TX

Jacksonville, FL

Orlando, FL

Dallas, TX

Nashville, TN

Atlanta, GA

Raleigh, NC

Tampa, FL

Seattle, WA

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

WHY ELON MUSK IS MOVING TESLA FROM CALIFORNIA TO TEXAS

BIDEN TO INVEST $100B ON INTERNET FOR ALL AMERICANS

NEW AMTRAK MAP SHOWS US RAIL NETWORK IT CAN BUILD WITH BIDEN’S INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN

WHAT EXACTLY IS IN BIDEN’S BOLD NEW INFRASTRUCTURE PROPOSAL?