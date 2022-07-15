Here are the 10 worst cities for job seekers right now

Story at a glance A new report from MoneyGeek, a personal finance company, ranked Honolulu, Hawaii and New York City as the worst cities for job seekers at the moment. The report comes shortly after data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics show that employers added 372,000 new jobs amid worries of a recession. Those cities that made it to the bottom 10 had slow job growth and unaffordable housing compared to salaries.

Honolulu, Hawaii and New York City are the top two worst cities for job seekers, according to a new report from personal finance company MoneyGeek.

The report comes amid a surprisingly positive job market update from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reported that last month employers added 372,000 new jobs.

But despite the stronger-than-expected job market update, the majority of Americans are still afraid that a recession is imminent. Seventy percent of people believe that an economic downturn will happen in the next six months, according to a survey from MagnifyMoney.

Another 68 percent said that they are not financially prepared for a recession, according to the same survey.

MoneyGeek analyzed 75 of the largest cities in the country and looked at their job growth, hourly wages, unemployment rates and average wages over monthly rent to see which areas were the best suited for those looking for new work.

While the best cities listed in the report were listed as “affordable, growing and relatively uncompetitive,” those that made the list for worst cities had unaffordable housing compared to income, very competitive job markets and slow job growth.

Urban Honolulu, HI

New York, New York

McAllen, TX

Springfield, MA

Cleveland, OH

Pittsburgh, PA

Oxnard, CA

Allentown, PA

Baltimore, MD

Richmond, VA

