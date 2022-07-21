Most Americans say their paycheck is not enough amid inflation, poll finds

Story at a glance A recent Harris Poll conducted on behalf of the American Staffing Association found that around 58 percent of U.S. adults are concerned their paycheck won’t cover their needs. Nearly 30 percent of those surveyed said they plan to seek a job change in the next six months while another 28 percent will look for a second job. Millennial and Gen Z workers were most likely to say they will search for a new, higher wage job in the next six months.

Most Americans do not believe their current paycheck is enough to live on amid price hikes caused by inflation, a new poll found.

A recent Harris Poll conducted on behalf of the American Staffing Association (ASA) found that around 58 percent of U.S. adults are concerned their paycheck won’t cover their own or their family’s needs – 20 percent plan to ask for a raise.

“Workers are concerned about the effects of inflation, and they’re planning on taking action,” Richard Wahlquist, ASA president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.

“Employers need to provide competitive compensation and work flexibility, and invest in employees’ professional development, if they want to keep and recruit quality talent in this labor market.”

Nearly 30 percent of those surveyed said they plan to seek a job change in the next six months while another 28 percent will look for a second job. Millennial and Gen Z workers were most likely to say they will search for a new, higher wage job in the next six months, at 40 percent and 36 percent, respectively.

Baby Boomers were least likely to say they would ask for a raise or look for a new job, citing their age as a barrier.

The ASA poll was conducted online from June 2–6 among a total of 2,027 U.S. adults aged 18 and older of whom 1,165 were employed.

Separate polling released by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) earlier in July shows about 90 percent of Americans are worried about rising costs.

“Healthy Minds Monthly is showing us that the economy seems to have supplanted COVID as a major factor in American’s day-to-day anxiety,” Rebecca Brendel, president of the APA, said at the time.

“This context is important for psychiatrists and other mental health clinicians to take into account as we see our patients, especially as it pertains to affordability and availability of care.”

