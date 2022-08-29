These are the hardest working states in America: report

Story at a glance North Dakota is the hardest working state in America. Alaska, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Texas rounded out the top five. The bottom five states included West Virginia, Michigan, New York, Rhode Island and New Mexico.

North Dakota is the hardest working state in America, according to a new report from WalletHub.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key indicators, ranging from average hours worked per week to the number of workers with multiple jobs to identify where the nation’s hardest working people live.

The Peace Garden State achieved the top spot in part due to the high number of average weekly hours worked – coming in second place behind Alaska. North Dakota also held the lowest idle-youth rate.

Alaska, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Texas rounded out the top five, while the bottom five states included West Virginia, Michigan, New York, Rhode Island and New Mexico.

Alaska averages the highest number of average hours worked per week, compared to Utah, which averages the lowest at 37,

Meanwhile, Nebraska, Utah, and South Dakota had the highest employment rates, according to the report.

The report also found that the average American ends the year with 4.6 vacation days left unused. Mississippi has the highest share of workers who leave vacation days on the table.

Experts – including Steven Glazer, the Chair of Social/Behavioral Science at Norwalk Community College – told WalletHub that jobs conditions are on the rise and recommended interventions to ensure workers continued safety.

“Job conditions have improved since employers across various sectors of the economy have done what they can to ensure worker and customer safety to guarantee success for the individual company,” Glazer said. “Authorities can provide employers with greater access to testing and vaccines for their employees where they are difficult to come by.

“In addition, financial assistance can be offered to guarantee that employees do not lose out on any portion of their compensation should they be out of work for an extended period, due to contracting any virus,” Glazer concluded.