Honda launches plan to electrify motorcycle fleet

Honda is ramping up production of electric motorcycles as part of efforts to become carbon neutral by 2040.

The world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer announced Tuesday plans to launch more than 10 electric motorcycle models globally by 2025, including small commuter models such as scooters, and large “fun models” like dirt and street bikes. Honda said it is targeting annual sales of 1 million units over the next five years and 3.5 million units, about 15 percent of total sales, by 2030.

The push to electrify the company’s motorcycle fleet, however, will be no easy task. Honda acknowledged integration of electric bikes faces many challenges including heavier vehicles and higher prices in the near term. Demand for electric motorcycles also depends on government incentives and regulations and the availability of charging infrastructure in a given market, which could be a high hurdle to clear in developing parts of the world where commuter motorcycles are more prevalent.

Most models will be commuter scooters for the Asian and European markets, while four “Fun EV” models are expected to debut in the U.S., Europe and Japan. The e-motorcycles will use Honda’s solid-state batteries, which are under development and expected to hit production in 2024.

Honda, however, will not be ending production of internal combustion engines in its motorcycles just yet. The company said it will work to reduce emissions from internal combustion engines and introduce motorcycles compatible with carbon-neutral fuels like gasoline-ethanol blends. Honda has released flex-fuel motorcycle models in Brazil and plans to introduce them in India next year.

The move by Honda comes as vehicle manufacturers are attempting to move away from traditional gas-powered cars to electric vehicles to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.