These cities have the cheapest monthly household bills

Story at a glance The report from financial health company Doxo, which breaks down comparative household bill costs across the 50 largest cities in U.S., found that Americans spend an average of $24,032 annually on household bills. The report analyzed average spending for bills including mortgage, rent, auto loans, utilities and insurance. Cities along the coast were among the most expensive for monthly household bills.

Household bills are cheapest in Detroit, where the average resident pays $1,634 each month for expenses such as basic utilities, rent, auto and life insurance and rent or mortgage payments, according to a new report.

The report analyzed bill categories like mortgages, rent, auto loans, utilities, insurance, cable and phone.

Coastal cities held nine out of the top 10 spots on doxo’s most expensive cities list, while the least expensive cities were mostly in the Midwest.

The report found that Detroit residents pay 18.4 percent less each month than the national average, yet their payments make up around 66 percent of household incomes.

Cleveland, where residents pay $1,655 in monthly household bills, was the second on Doxo’s list of least expensive cities. Cleveland residents pay 17.4 percent less per month than the national average, and these bills consume roughly 48 percent of their income.

Monthly bills in San Jose are highest in the nation, where they are 66 percent higher than the national average. Residents in the Silicon Valley city spend an average of $3,248 on monthly utilities, which equals an average of 36 percent of a household’s income.

These are the 10 least expensive major U.S. cities, according to the report.

1. Detroit

2. Cleveland

3. El Paso

4. Albuquerque

5. Memphis

6. Dayton

7. Kansas City, Mo.

8. Rochester

9. Oklahoma City

10. Cincinnati