Massachusetts tops new ‘prosperity index’

Story at a glance The Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream released a new index measuring prosperity across the country. The center looks at prosperity as a “multidimensional” concept that is determined by “three domains: inclusive societies, open economies and empowered people.” The index offers users a comprehensive look at prosperity in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and more than 1,400 counties.

Massachusetts was deemed the most prosperous state in the country in a new index from the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream published Wednesday.

The index, dubbed The American Dream Prosperity Index, was developed by the Washington, D.C., think tank with help from the London-based organization the Legatum Institute.

The organizations used 230 indicators from more than 90 different sources to assess prosperity levels in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., as well as in 1,481 counties across 17 states.

Prosperity is measured by 11 different topic areas including health, education, business environment, natural environment and safety and security.

“While our nation faces many challenges including record inflation, increased gun violence, and a deteriorating mental health landscape, we are encouraged by the resiliency of communities across our country as they work to create prosperous lives for their residents,” said the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream President Kerry Healey.

“The American Dream Prosperity Index was founded on the principle that better data leads to better decisions and outcomes.”

Massachusetts was ranked the most overall prosperous state followed by Connecticut, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Utah, while Mississippi came in last place followed by Arkansas, Louisiana, West Virginia and New Mexico.

State rankings are also available for a number of specific categories including personal freedom, infrastructure, health, education and natural environment.

For example, Maine earned the top spot for safest state in the country followed by New Hampshire and Vermont. Meanwhile, Hawaii topped the index’s health section.

Index users can also find detailed profiles that breaks down how each state’s prosperity level has changed over time.

The Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream is a branch of the Milken Institute, an economic think tank headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. The new center is scheduled to open a physical location in Washington. D.C., next July.