Thanksgiving travel expected to reach pre-pandemic levels in some areas

Most Americans plan on driving to their Thanksgiving destination this year.

However, an estimated 4.5 million will travel via plane and airports across the country are bracing for high volumes in the coming days.

Data from previous years show the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday following the holiday are the busiest travel days.

As many as 55 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, marking a 1.5 percent increase over 2021 and reaching 98 percent of levels recorded prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

The estimates, reported by the American Automobile Association (AAA), signal Americans’ shifting attitudes towards the pandemic, as many prepare for their first in-person family gathering in two years.

In Maryland alone, over one million residents are expected to travel for the holiday, with the majority driving to their destination.

This year is also expected to be the third-busiest for travelers since AAA began tracking Thanksgiving travel rates in 2000.

Ahead of the increased demand, gas station chain Sheetz dropped their prices to $1.99 per gallon through Monday, Nov. 28. Average gas prices across the country also fell 11 cents in the past week to a total of $3.66 per gallon, though prices are still the highest recorded for Thanksgiving travel since 2000.

“The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross in a release.

“But this Thanksgiving will be about 20 cents higher than a year ago, and a dollar more per gallon than a pre-pandemic 2019. However, we can be thankful that gas prices are moving in the right direction for now.”

Around 49 million Americans are expected to travel by car for Thanksgiving this year, a 2.5 percent decrease from 2019 levels.

When it comes to air travel, volumes this week are expected to be 8 percent higher than those recorded last year, as around 4.5 million Americans plan to fly to their destinations in 2022. That total marks nearly 99 percent of volumes recorded in 2019.

On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened over 2.6 million passengers, compared with 2.5 million screened on the same day in 2019.

However, even after adjusting for high inflation, airfare is still 34 percent more expensive in 2022 than it was last year.

But high costs aren’t dissuading travelers, and airports around the country are gearing up for an influx of passengers.

TSA officials expect travel out of Philadelphia International Airport to near pre-pandemic levels for the week of Nov. 18 to Nov. 27, with the busiest days the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward.

In 2019, the Sunday following Thanksgiving was the busiest travel day in TSA history, as nearly 2.9 million individuals were screened at checkpoints across the country.

This year, many remote workers may start their trips earlier and extend them longer, as they work from home over the holiday.

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia is the busiest in the country, and this Thanksgiving, it’s expecting around 2.5 million passengers to pass through its gates.

“Holiday travel is here, and ATL is expecting 2.5 million passengers during this Thanksgiving holiday season. Be sure to utilize http://ATL.com for current wait times, parking info, etc. Also, arrive 2-3 hours early due to potentially long lines,” the airport Tweeted yesterday.

Apart from crowded terminals, weather could hamper some Thanksgiving travel plans, as parts of the Plains, the South and the East Coast may experience rain on the holiday or in the days following.

The squeeze of inflation is also affecting some Americans’ travel plans, as 17 percent say rising costs of gas and airfare will affect their holiday.

“Consistent with what we have been seeing throughout the year at AAA, the demand for travel has continued and the Thanksgiving holiday is certainly no exception,” said Ragina Cooper Ali, a spokeswoman for AAA in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

“Despite increased costs across the board, people are making plans and finding ways to spend time with family and friends.”

Apart from flying and driving, over 1.4 million Americans plan to travel via train, bus or cruise ship this Thanksgiving, marking a 23 percent increase from last year, and 96 percent of 2019 volume.