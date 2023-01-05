Sony and Honda unveil EV prototype called Afeela

Story at a glance

Sony and Honda unveiled their new electric vehicle prototype called Afeela on Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Few details are available but the prototype has more than 40 sensors inside and outside of the car that will help the vehicle detect other objects on the road.

Sony will take orders in the first half of 2025 and the first shipment is expected in the spring of 2026.

LAS VEGAS – Sony and Honda unveiled their new electric vehicle prototype called Afeela on Wednesday at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Sony Honda Mobility CEO Yasuhide Mizuno revealed few details about the prototype, but showcased its more than 40 sensors inside and outside of the car that will help the vehicle detect other objects on the road.

“Afeela represents our concept of an interaction relationship where people feel the sensation of interactive mobility,” he said.

Epic Games, the developer behind the popular game Fortnite, and semiconductor company Qualcomm will work with Sony Honda mobility on the project.

Sony will take orders in the first half of 2025 and the first shipment is expected in the spring of 2026.

Along the front of the car, there is a narrow display screen that Sony called the media bar. During the announcement, Sony showcased how the display screen can light up with different announcements and colors to allow people to interact with others outside of the vehicle.