People in these cities lose the most time in traffic congestion

Story at a glance

Transportation analytic company INRIX released data on Tuesday breaking down in which cities drivers lost the most amount of time in traffic.

Chicago drivers came in at No.1, wasting the most amount of time in traffic congestion.

On average, drivers in the Windy City lost 155 hours in congestion last year.

Chicagoans wasted the most amount of time in traffic last year out of all drivers in the United States, according to new data from transportation analytic company INRIX.

INRIX released its 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard Tuesday ranking more than 1,000 cities across the planet on how much time motorists spend in road congestion.

Chicago drivers spent an average of 155 hours in congestion in 2022, according to the data, marking a 50 percent increase from 2021 numbers and a seven percent increase compared to pre-pandemic averages.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Boston drivers wasted the second-highest number of hours on crowded roadways and New York drivers squandered the third-highest amount of time in traffic with drivers in both cities spending an average of 134 hours and 117 hours in congestion, respectively, last year.

Drivers in Miami and Los Angeles spent the fourth and fifth most time in traffic in 2022. On average, Miami drivers lost 105 hours while stuck in traffic while drivers in Los Angeles spent 95 hours in traffic.

“Oil price increases around the world have resulted in soaring gasoline and diesel prices over the last year,” wrote Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at INRIX. “Despite higher fuel costs, people have continued to drive.”

The typical driver in the U.S. spent 51 hours in traffic last year, 15 hours more than in 2021. Fuel costs for the average U.S. driver tallied $134 more in 2022 than the year before.

INRIX analysts found that Los Angeles commuters spent $315 more last year on gas than in 2021, while fuel cost New York drivers an extra $213 in 2022.

Here are the 10 cities and highways where drivers spent the most amount of time in traffic in 2022:

Chicago, Ill-155

Boston, Mass-134

New York, N.Y.-117

Philadelphia, Pa-114

Miami, Fla-105

Los Angeles, Calif-95

San Francisco, Calif-97

Washington, D.C.-83

Houston, Texas-74