Utah bumps Washington as best state in new rankings

Utah earned the top spot in U.S. News & World Report’s Best States list this year.

The Beehive State beat out Washington which has held the No. 1 ranking for the past two years.

Utah was ranked No. 1 on the list in part due its strong economy.

The outlet uses thousands of data points which are then tied to 70 metrics across eight categories to come up with its state rankings.

Those categories are crime, education, health care, natural environment, economy, fiscal stability, infrastructure, and opportunity.

Utah earned the top spot in financial stability and economy and made it to the top 10 in education, health care, and infrastructure.

But Utah isn’t perfect. The state is ranked 46th in the natural environment category in part due to its large number of days with unhealthy air quality and the prevalence of industrial toxins, according to the report.

Utah residents live through 152 days with unhealthy air quality, higher than the national average of 112 days. The state also has 2,420 pounds of industrial toxins per square mile, scores above the national average of 926, the report found.

The 10 Best States in the U.S.:

The 10 Lowest-Ranked States in the U.S.

50. Louisiana

49. Alaska

48. Mississippi

47. New Mexico

46. West Virginia

45. Arkansas

44. Alabama

43. Oklahoma

42. South Carolina

41. Michigan

