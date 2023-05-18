Large Southern cities lead nation in population growth

Story at a glance

Nine of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the country are located in the South, new Census data show.

For the second year in a row, the city of Georgetown, Texas was the fastest-growing city in 2022.

The city is located just north of Austin and now has a population of 86,507 people.

The South is home to the fastest-growing cities in the country, newly released Census data show.

Nine out of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the United States are located in the South, with six nestled in Texas alone.

Georgetown, Texas — located just north of Austin — is the fastest growing city in the nation for the second year in a row, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 Population estimates published Wednesday.

Georgetown’s population shot up by 14.4 percent within a year, jumping from 75,621 in July 2021 to 86,507 that same month in 2022.

“It wasn’t the only city to retain its distinction over the year, however,” Crystal Delbé, a statistician in the Census Bureau’s Population Division, said in a statement.

“New York remained the nation’s largest city, despite its recent population decline. At 8.3 million, its population was more than twice that of the next largest city, Los Angeles, with a population of nearly 4 million.”

Here are the 15 fastest-growing cities by percentage.

Georgetown, Texas—14.4 Santa Cruz, Calif.—12.5 Kyle, Texas—10.9 Leander, Texas—10.9 Little Elm, Texas—8.0 Westfield, Ind.—7.7 Queen Creek, Ariz.—6.7 North Port, Fla.—6.6 Cape Coral, Fla.—6.4 Port St. Lucie, Fla.—6.4 Canoe, Texas—6.3 Maricopa, Ariz.—6.2 New Braunfels, Texas—5.7 Lehi, Utah—5.6 Medford, Mass.—5.2

