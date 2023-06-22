Here are the noisiest cities in the U.S.

Story at a glance

Lifestyle publication Retirement Living recently released a new ranking of the country’s noisiest cities.

Los Angeles, Houston and New York made it to the top of the list.

Noise complaints, noise ordinances, car crashes, and the number of pickleball courts were used to determine the country’s 99 most populated cities rankings.

Los Angeles, Houston, and New York are the loudest cities in the nation, according to a new survey.

The lifestyle publication for seniors, Retirement Living, ranked 99 of the most populated U.S. cities based on their noise pollution level.

Some of the factors taken into account when tabulating each city’s level of noise pollution are the number of noise complaints, fatal car accidents, noise disturbances, noise ordinances, and the number of outdoor pickleball courts.

“Along with traffic and theme parks, there are some more innocent-seeming contributors to noise pollution,” the survey explains.

The survey adds that the surge in popularity of pickleball, a racket or paddle game where two players smack a hollow ball over a net to each other, has led to the installation of hundreds of outdoor courts to the dismay of many Americans.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. The number of people playing the game skyrocketing by 159 percent over three years to 8.9 million in 2022, according to USA Pickleball, the national governing body of the sport.

“While it may seem silly to complain about, some residents have to endure the sounds of multiple pickleball courts (90 in Arlington, Va.) being played on consistently throughout the day and night,” the survey says.

Here are the 10 noisiest cities:

Los Angeles, Calif

Houston, Texas

New York, N.Y.

Phoenix, Ariz.

Memphis, Tenn.

Newark, N.J.

Chicago, Ill.

Anaheim, Calif.

Santa Ana, Calif.

Jersey City, N.J.

Here are the 10 quietest cities:

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Santa Clarita, Calif.

Lincoln, Neb.

Plano, Texas

Virginia Beach, Va.

Anchorage, Alaska

Wichita, Kan.

Lubbock, Texas

Henderson, Nev.

Greensboro, N.C.

