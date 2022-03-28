Washington is committing to going green as the state passed legislation to only allow the sale of electric cars beginning in 2030. The move is part of a larger climate change plan that focuses on overhauling the state’s transportation system.

Washington state lawmakers passed “Move Ahead Washington,” a package that includes major shifts to move the state’s transportation system to a cleaner, more efficient system. One of the most prominent goals is to require all new vehicles sold or registered in the state to be electric by 2030.

“Transportation is our state’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. There is no way to talk about climate change without talking about transportation. This package will move us away from the transportation system our grand-parents imagined and towards the transportation system our grand-children dream of,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), in a statement.

Transportation is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gas emissions. Data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows there’s been a nearly 23 percent increase in transportation emissions — the largest documented increase of all industries tracked by the EPA — from 1990 to 2019.

Washington state is hoping to address its role in contributing to national greenhouse gas emissions, as “Move Ahead Washington” includes investments in four new hybrid-electric ferries, tens of thousands of new electric vehicle charging stations, 25 additional transit electrification projects across the state and free fares for passengers 18 years and young on all public transportation.

In total, the state estimates the package will support about 2,390 construction and ferries jobs annually.

Inslee’s plan reflects President Biden’s climate change goals for the country, including establishing a nationwide network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations and increasing electric car sales up to 50 percent by 2030.

Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill also included $5 billion to be portioned off for states to develop their own electric charging stations.

Consumers also seem to be leaning into electric vehicles, with data from Alliance for Automotive Innovation finding between October and December 2021, electric car sales made up 6 percent of all light-duty vehicle sales — the highest volume for any quarter on record.

