New Jersey marijuana sales start: Here are the states where recreational sales are legal

Story at a glance Residents and visitors of New Jersey 21 and older can now legally purchase marijuana. Voters in the Garden State approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana sales in Nov. 2020. Several other states have legalized recreational marijuana.

Add New Jersey to the growing list of states where recreational marijuana can be purchased.

Starting Thursday, state residents and visitors 21 and older can legally buy marijuana from dispensaries located throughout the state. Marijuana customers are allowed to purchase up to 1 ounce of dried flower, or up to 5 grams of concentrates, resins or oils, or up to 1000 mg of ingestible products like gummies, according to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

Voters in the Garden State approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana sales in Nov. 2020 and Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed the measure into law in early 2021. The move comes after advocates pushed for years to legalize cannabis use and put an end to criminal prosecution.

“Today is the start of an entirely new industry for our state, and a historic moment in our work to advance social and economic justice,” Murphy tweeted early Thursday.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Crowds of eager customers began lining up overnight at several of the state’s dispensaries to be the first to purchase weed legally in the state, according to NJ.com.

Analysts have estimated the state’s marijuana market could soar above $2 billion over the next several years.

While demand for newly legalized pot is expected to be high, just 13 dispensaries were opened in North Jersey in suburbs near New York City, Central Jersey and South Jersey, near Philadelphia.

Notably, the opening of the marijuana marketplace comes just one day after April 20, the unofficial marijuana holiday. The state avoided kicking off sales on 4/20 purposely, saying it would have presented “unmanageable logistical challenges,” according to NJ.com.

New Jersey is now the 18th state in the U.S. to successfully legalize recreational marijuana, nearly a decade after Washington and Colorado became the first to do so. Since then, legalization in state legislatures has gained momentum despite federal restrictions still in place.

The House earlier this month passed legislation to legalize marijuana nationwide largely along party lines, with three Republicans joining all but two Democrats in support. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is working with Democrats to introduce a legalization bill as soon as this spring.

Here’s where recreational marijuana is legal in the U.S.

Washington – legalized 2012

Colorado – legalized 2012

Oregon – legalized 2014

Alaska – legalized 2014

District of Columbia – legalized 2014

Nevada – legalized 2016

Massachusetts – legalized 2016

Maine – legalized 2016

California – legalized 2016

Michigan – legalized 2018

Illinois – legalized 2019

Vermont – legalized 2020

New Jersey – legalized 2020

Montana – legalized 2020

Arizona – legalized 2020

Virginia – legalized 2021

New York – legalized 2021

New Mexico – legalized 2021

Connecticut – legalized 2021

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

OMICRON LASTS LONGER ON SURFACES AND SKIN THAN PREVIOUS VARIANTS: STUDIES

FORMER EDUCATION SECRETARY CALLS FOR CANCELLATION OF DEBT FOR ALL STUDENT LOAN HOLDERS

TEXAS HAS ENOUGH WIND AND SOLAR POWER TO REPLACE COAL ALMOST ENTIRELY

HERE ARE THE LAWMAKERS THAT REPRESENT THE LARGEST UKRAINIAN COMMUNITIES IN THE US